B Wise announces ‘jamie’ east coast tour

B Wise has announced an east coast tour for next month in support of latest album ‘jamie’.

The Sydney rapper will play three shows in January to launch the album. The tour will kick off at Brisbane’s Black Bear Lodge on January 20, continuing along to Laundry Bar in Melbourne the following day and wrapping up on January 22 as part of Sydney Festival.

B Wise will be joined by Baby Prince in Brisbane, with Babyface Mal and Crybaby on support duties for Melbourne. In Sydney, the rapper will be joined by Jaecy and MADAM3EMPRESS. Tickets for all shows are on sale now.

B Wise released ‘jamie’, the follow-up to 2018 debut ‘Area Baby’, back in August. The collaboration-heavy album featured a slew of guest appearances from the likes of OneFour, Sampa the Great, Milan Ring, Manu Crooks, Becca Hatch and more.

Speaking to NME about ‘jamie’ earlier this year, B Wise discussed delving into more personal, introspective subject matter for album two

“This album is the beginning point of me bringing people in closer to know me better and who I am. On the album, you see every side – there’s the reckless side, there’s the one who wants to have fun, there’s the serious side, there’s the sentimental,” Wise explained.

“Then there’s a person who wants to shine musically. I wanna come through; I want people to see what I could do sonically – I can be dynamic and just really show what I can bring to the table. It’s always about proving oneself.”