B Wise, BLESSED, Manu Crooks and more unite as BBGB, drop first song ‘Tough Love’

B Wise, BLESSED, Manu Crooks and more have teamed up to form a new rap collective called BBGB, releasing their first single, ‘Tough Love’, today (July 14).

Rounding out the new crew are Kwame and Lil Spacely. BBGB teased their formation on Instagram two weeks ago, and made their official debut earlier today with a music video for ‘Tough Love’. The style of each artist brings a distinct, yet cohesive edge to the subtle rap effort, while its accompanying video sees the group perform across various urban landscapes.

In an Instgram post yesterday (July 13), the outfit detailed the intent behind their formation, writing: “More than the sum of its parts, it is the beginning of an entity incorporating all elements of creativity… to showcase the true face of the African disapora here in Australia.”

B Wise – real name James Iheakanwa – has collaborated with Manu Crooks on several of his own singles, including ‘Throw It Back’, ‘Best Years’, ‘The Code (Remix)’ and last year’s ‘Summer Fr3aks’.

Crooks and BLESSED have also contributed to one another’s releases, putting out ‘Top’, ‘LOOT’ and ‘I WANT IT ALL’, among others.

Last month saw BLESSED drop his debut album, ‘Aussie Blackstar’. It received a three-star review from NME‘s Cyclone Wehner, who noted BLESSED’s “cutting return to hip-hop”.

“When he’s not delivering cutting callouts, BLESSED strives to personalise his trapsoul with emotive lyrics,” she wrote. “BLESSED is ready to be a pop star, though he won’t give up being a truth-teller in the process.”