B Wise links up with Manu Crooks on ‘Summer Fr3aks’

B Wise has recruited frequent collaborator Manu Crooks for ‘Summer Fr3aks’, the latest single to arrive from his forthcoming sophomore album.

“‘Summer Fr3aks’ is about breaking the rules, which is often the way Manu and I treat music every time we collaborate,” explained B Wise in a statement.

“It’s a fun song that was made at a time that wasn’t very fun for everyone, so we made sure to distract listeners from their day-to-day with a really infectious and carefree tune.”

Listen to ‘Summer Fr3aks’ below:

‘Summer Fr3aks’ marks the fourth link-up between B and Manu, following previous collabs ‘Throw It Back’, ‘Best Years’ and ‘The Code (Remix)’.

The new single arrives hot on the heels of B Wise’s OneFour-featuring ‘Won’t Stop’, which arrived back in December. The rapper’s forthcoming second album, set for release in the coming months, will follow his 2018 debut ‘Area Famous’.

Manu Crooks has been no stranger to collaboration of late either, teaming up with BLESSED on ‘Top’ back in December, and Hooligan Hefs on last month’s ‘Don’t Cross the Line’.

Both tracks look set to feature on the rapper’s forthcoming EP ‘MFII’ later this year. Speaking to NME about the project earlier this year, Manu said, “I wanna showcase and present artists I believe got the potential to take it outside of their territories, depending on where I’m at in the world.

“Since I’ve made most of this particular installation… in Australia, the features are gonna be all Australian artists.”