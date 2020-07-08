B Wise releases video for ‘Think Twice’ featuring Kojey Radical

Western Sydney rapper, B Wise, has shared the music video for his latest single ‘Think Twice’. The clip premiered last night (July 7). Watch it below.

Sondr Films, the production company behind clips by ONEFOUR, Hoodzyy and Becca Hetch, directed the video. The clip stars both B Wise and UK emcee Kojey Radical, who features on the track. B Wise’s collaboration with Kojey Radical is the first time he has linked up with an international artist.

Advertisement

B Wise first released ‘Think Twice’ in May. In a press statement, he commented that the single channels “Kanye’s 808’s era, mixed with trap melodies and hints of afrobeat”. The single’s initial release was accompanied by an official visualiser, which featured clips cut from the track’s eventual music video.

‘Think Twice’ is the first single shared from the B Wise’s forthcoming second album. The rapper is yet to announce an exact release date or title for the record, but it is believed it will be out at some point this year. The album is the follow-up to his 2018 debut, ‘Area Famous’.

‘Area Famous’ received popular and critical acclaim, becoming the first hip-hop album to win the FBi SMAC Award for Record of the Year. It also took out Best Independent Hip Hop Album at the 2019 AIR Awards.

Earlier this year, B Wise released non-album single, ‘NXT 2 U’ featuring A.GIRL. He also appeared on CHAII’s track ‘Digebasse’ in March.