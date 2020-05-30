GAMING  

News Music News

B Wise shares new single ‘Think Twice’ with Kojey Radical

The Western Sydney rapper's first international collaboration

By Josh Martin
B Wise
B Wise. Photo supplied.

Western Sydney artist B Wise has teamed up with the UK’s Kojey Radical for his latest single ‘Think Twice’.

Styalz Fuego and UNO Stereo, known for their work with Khalid, G-Eazy, and Summer Walker, produced the new track, which B Wise describes as emulating “Kanye’s 808’s era, mixed with trap melodies and hints of afrobeat”.

B Wise has also shared a visualiser for ‘Think Twice’, where the artist examines a burning rose on loop. Watch it below:

‘Think Twice’ is the first single from B Wise’ second album due out in the second half of this year, following his 2018 debut ‘Area Famous’. It’s set to be released on his newly-minted independent imprint Semi Pro Sound.

The hip-hop artist shared a video to social media in February after returning from a week-long writing camp, writing that his new album was “well on its way”.

‘Area Famous’ achieved critical success, becoming the first ever hip-hop album to win the FBi SMAC Award for Record of the Year, as well as snagging the 2019 AIR Awards for Best Independent Hip Hop Album’.

B Wise released the one-off single ‘NXT 2 U’ featuring A.GIRL earlier this month.

Kojey Radical has had an active 2020 himself, with the singles ‘Proud of You’ and ‘Snakes’ featuring Mick Jenkins.

