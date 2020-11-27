B Wise teases upcoming collaboration with OneFour

Western Sydney rapper B Wise has teased fans on social media with an upcoming collaborative track with OneFour.

In an Instagram post yesterday (November 26), B Wise revealed the forthcoming song, titled ‘Won’t Stop’, will drop sometime next week. The post also included prospective scenes from a music video, as well as production credits to SmokeyGotBeatz and i.amsolo.

It is unknown whether the song will appear on B Wise’s upcoming second album, which currently has an unannounced release date.

His last release was the May single ‘Think Twice’, which featured the UK’s Kojey Radical. The track was produced by Styalz Fuego and UNO Stereo, known for their work with Khalid, G-Eazy, and Summer Walker. A follow-up music video was released in July.

Meanwhile, OneFour dropped their debut EP, ‘Against All Odds’, a fortnight ago on November 13. The album featured collaborations with The Kid LAROI and Dutchavelli.

NME gave the EP four stars, describing it as “a riveting look at the journey so far, and the growth that’s to come”.

“At a tight nine tracks, ‘Against All Odds’ is a potent reminder of OneFour’s boundless talent,” the review continued.

“OneFour’s art is a reflection of their reality, and as long as they keep making music and delivering on their massive talent, it’s safe to say that further success will follow.”