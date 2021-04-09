B Wise unleashes new song ‘WHO?!’

B Wise is keeping his 2021 momentum going today (April 9) with the release of his latest single, ‘WHO?!’.

The song, his second of the year so far, was produced by i.amsolo and thumps with percussive intensity and the repetition of “who?!” throughout.

In addition, B Wise has also dropped a haunting yet energetic music video for the song, directed by Paven Gill.

‘WHO?!’ is a different sonic direction than B Wise’s earlier single of 2021, ‘Summer Fr3aks’ alongside Manu Crooks, which is a smoother and more subdued affair.

At the time of that song’s release, B Wise explained that it’s about “breaking the rules, which is often the way Manu and I treat music every time we collaborate.

“It’s a fun song that was made at a time that wasn’t very fun for everyone, so we made sure to distract listeners from their day-to-day with a really infectious and carefree tune.”

B Wise ended his 2020 with a bang, collaborating with OneFour on ‘Won’t Stop’. Upon its release, B Wise explained his relationship with the hugely popular collective, saying “‘Won’t Stop’ is a celebration of hard work and continuity.

“We’re two acts with a similar goal of pushing Australian rap far beyond our shores.”

B Wise’s second studio album, the follow up to 2018’s ‘Area Famous’, is set for release in the coming months, though it’s currently unclear whether ‘WHO?!’ will feature on it.