Babe Rainbow share summery new single ‘Zeitgeist’

Babe Rainbow have returned with a new single entitled ‘Zeitgeist’, their first new music of 2020.

The latest track from the Byron Bay psych-pop band is a summery jaunt, driven by a rhythmic classical guitar line. Per a press release, ‘Zeitgeist’ was written and recorded in Topanga, California and is about “catching dreams from the clouds and growing up…the international situation…and chickens”.

Listen to it below.

The new song will arrive on a double A-side 7″ vinyl on December 4 via Flightless, with ‘The Wind’ – written during Australia’s unprecedented 2019/20 bushfire season, and dedicated to affected wildlife.

Babe Rainbow will also make their return to the live circuit this week to mark the new release, with two NSW shows: a sold-out gig at the Beresford Hotel with Sam Windley on Thursday (November 19), and one with Mughead at the Pacific Hotel in Yamba on Saturday (November 21). The band will launch ‘Zeitgeist’ as well as preview more new material. Tickets for the latter show are still on sale here.

Babe Rainbow released their third studio album ‘Today’ last year, featuring the singles ‘Many Moons of Love’, ‘Something New’ and ‘Morning Song’. They recorded with King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard collaborator Sam Joseph.