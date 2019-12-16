Baby Animals and Killing Heidi team up for 17-date 2020 Australian tour

Baby Animals and Killing Heidi have announced that they will hit the road together for the second year in a row. Check out the dates of their Back to Back 2020 Australian Tour below.
The female-fronted bands will kick off the 17-date tour with two shows at Melbourne’s Croxton Bandroom on July 3 and 4, before heading across the country. The bands will play shows in major cities such as Sydney and Canberra, plus a number of regional stops along the way. Tickets go on sale this Thursday (December 19), more details here and here.
The Back to Back 2020 Australian Tour is the second joint tour between Baby Animals and Killing Heidi, following a slew of shows earlier this year in celebration of the former’s 30th anniversary.
“Killing Heidi and Baby Animals just feels like a match made in heaven, if I do say so myself,” Killing Heidi’s frontwoman Ella Hooper said of the upcoming tour, according to Music Feeds. “And the crowds response was so enthusiastic the first time we played together that we couldn’t resist having another go – and extending the tour.”
Earlier this year, Baby Animals released the non-album single ‘Marseilles’. On the other hand, Killing Heidi’s last studio album, which was self-titled, came out back in 2004.
Baby Animals & Killing Heidi Back to Back 2020 Australian Tour
July
3 & 4 – MELBOURNE, Croxton Bandroom
10 – EMU PLAINS, O’Donoghue’s Irish Pub
11 – SYDNEY, Manning Bar
17 & 18 – BRISBANE, The Triffid
31 – ADELAIDE, The Gov
August
1 – ADELAIDE, The Gov
7 & 8 – PERTH, The Astor
28 – NEWCASTLE, The Cambridge
29 – THIRROUL, Anita’s Theatre
September
3 – CANBERRA, The Basement
5 – SUNSHINE COAST, Aussie World
6 – MIAMI, Miami Marketta
11 – ASPENDALE GARDENS, Chelsea Heights Hotel
12 – DONCASTER, Shoppingtown Hotel