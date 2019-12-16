Baby Animals and Killing Heidi team up for 17-date 2020 Australian tour

Baby Animals and Killing Heidi have announced that they will hit the road together for the second year in a row. Check out the dates of their Back to Back 2020 Australian Tour below.

The female-fronted bands will kick off the 17-date tour with two shows at Melbourne’s Croxton Bandroom on July 3 and 4, before heading across the country. The bands will play shows in major cities such as Sydney and Canberra, plus a number of regional stops along the way. Tickets go on sale this Thursday (December 19), more details here and here.

The Back to Back 2020 Australian Tour is the second joint tour between Baby Animals and Killing Heidi, following a slew of shows earlier this year in celebration of the former’s 30th anniversary.

Advertisement

“Killing Heidi and Baby Animals just feels like a match made in heaven, if I do say so myself,” Killing Heidi’s frontwoman Ella Hooper said of the upcoming tour, according to Music Feeds. “And the crowds response was so enthusiastic the first time we played together that we couldn’t resist having another go – and extending the tour.”

Earlier this year, Baby Animals released the non-album single ‘Marseilles’. On the other hand, Killing Heidi’s last studio album, which was self-titled, came out back in 2004.

Baby Animals & Killing Heidi Back to Back 2020 Australian Tour

July

3 & 4 – MELBOURNE, Croxton Bandroom

Advertisement

10 – EMU PLAINS, O’Donoghue’s Irish Pub

11 – SYDNEY, Manning Bar

17 & 18 – BRISBANE, The Triffid

31 – ADELAIDE, The Gov

August

1 – ADELAIDE, The Gov

7 & 8 – PERTH, The Astor

28 – NEWCASTLE, The Cambridge

29 – THIRROUL, Anita’s Theatre

September

3 – CANBERRA, The Basement

5 – SUNSHINE COAST, Aussie World

6 – MIAMI, Miami Marketta

11 – ASPENDALE GARDENS, Chelsea Heights Hotel

12 – DONCASTER, Shoppingtown Hotel