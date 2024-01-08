Baby Keem teasing new album ‘Child With Wolves’?

Fans are speculating that Baby Keem is teasing a new project called ‘Child With Wolves’.

Last week, the LA rapper shared a number of posts including potential album artwork and screen grabs of various iMessage group chats to his social media channels. This has convinced his fanbase that Keem could release his second studio album imminently.

He initially tweeted the now presumed name of the record, ‘Child With Wolves’, before sharing various artwork images on his Instagram stories. In the iMessage chat, the 23-year-old seemingly rejected the original artwork sent to him while confirming the album’s name. He captioned the photo: “I don’t like the sci-fi Keem. Toy I like the bottom ghost.”

In another shared screen grab of his “album” group chat with his team, Keem demanded that he “wants to finish” the album and spoke about a potential track on the album. He texted: “Something really beautiful in this sample we used… Need it amplified… Can follow the sample like how the string follows in ‘everything is mine’.”

child with wolves — baby keem (@babykeem) January 3, 2024

“Child With Wolves Album” — Baby Keem via IG 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/AILFsRltu1 — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) January 2, 2024

Baby Keem teasing his new album‼️👀 pic.twitter.com/2lHXmiSTHN — RapTV (@Rap) January 2, 2024

Baby Keem is yet to confirm any details or reveal a release date for ‘Child With Wolves’.

The rapper rose to prominence in 2019 with his viral trap song ‘ORANGE SODA’ – the sleeper hit and standout track from Keem’s second mixtape ‘Die For My Bitch’. After that, in 2021, he released his highly-anticipated debut full-length LP, ‘The Melodic Blue’, which featured the likes of Brent Fiayaz, PinkPantheress, Travis Scott and more.

NME awarded ‘The Melodic Blue’ four stars, saying: “Which of the many styles Keem decides to make his own in the future, is anyone’s guess, but on this occasion, ‘The Melodic Blue’ offers a confident and fully-realised project, one that shows that he continues to be difficult to pigeonhole.”

Last year, Baby Keem only appeared on a collaboration with cousin and mentor Kendrick Lamar ‘The Hillbillies’ – released in May ahead of their headlining set at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw event. Last month, Keem also hopped on Fred.. Again’s high-octane song ‘leavemealone’.