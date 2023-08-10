Baby Queen announces debut album ‘Quarter Life Crisis’ and new tour dates

Baby Queen has announced her upcoming debut album, ‘Quarter Life Crisis’ and shared details of a new tour. Check out the new single ‘All The Things’ below.

The new single is the latest of the singer’s recent tracks, and is one of the six songs she has contributed to the soundtrack of Netflix show Heartstopper, which launched earlier this month.

Discussing the new track, the singer revealed that she found inspiration from two of the characters in the series, and the final product represents that feeling of finding someone who you become enamoured with.

“‘All The Things’ draws inspiration from the relationship between two of the main characters in Heartstopper called Tao and Elle, but also encapsulates the emotions I was feeling very strongly at the time of writing it, so it’s a very personal song to me,” she said in a press release.

“It’s about being so enamoured with a person that the things that once brought you happiness don’t hit or affect you in quite the same way because all the things you used to want to do, you now want to do with that person by your side.” Check out the new song below.

Set for release on October 6 via Polydor, the new album will mark the singer’s first full-length LP, and features 12 tracks, including previously released singles ‘Dream Girl’ and ‘We Can Be Anything’.

Produced by long-time Baby Queen collaborator King Ed, ‘All The Things’ features on the deluxe edition of the forthcoming debut album and multiple formats of the LP will be offered – a deluxe CD featuring limited-edition artwork from Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman and coloured vinyl.

According to the singer, ‘Quarter Life Crisis’ shows her discovering the more grounded and introspective side of herself, and speaking directly to the generation who are slowly falling out of love with social media.

“This album tells the story of my journey through my early 20s – leaving my childhood and my adolescence behind but never really losing my childlike wonder and never quite growing up. The songs are all facets of what early adulthood has been like for me while discovering new parts of myself, my sexuality, my past and my place in this world,” she explained.

“It has been lonely, chaotic, beautiful, devastating and inspiring and I think these songs reflect that, creating a space in which innocence and experience can live side by side as two conflicting entities,” she added.

“I’m not sure anybody ever truly feels like they have it all figured out – I certainly don’t, but it has been the greatest joy of my life to be able to share my experiences with those willing to listen to my stories.

“I really want this album to leave people feeling hopeful, because there is so much beauty to live through and look forward to and it truly is magical and extraordinary to be alive and to have the very short opportunity to experience every emotion imaginable.”

Alongside news of the new album, Baby Queen has also shared the first dates of her upcoming tour – which celebrate the release of the LP.

The tour kicks off on October 31 with a show in Brighton, before making stops in Norwich, Birmingham, Sheffield, Liverpool and more throughout November.

A stop at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town is also lined up for November 15, as well as two US stops that same month – taking place in New York and Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale next Friday (August 18) at 10am. Find a full list of upcoming shows and buy tickets here.

Baby Queen spent a lot of 2022 on a support tour with Olivia Rodrigo, while the cast of Heartstopper joined Baby Queen on stage for her performance of ‘Colours Of You’ at a headline show in London.