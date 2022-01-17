Babyface Ray shares collaboration with Pusha T from new album ‘Face’

Babyface Ray has announced a new album titled ‘Face’ with the release of lead single ‘Dancing With The Devil’, featuring Pusha T.

Its chorus is also delivered by rapper Landstrip Chip, who lends weight to Babyface Ray and Pusha T’s verses about building – and severing – relationships with people who turn out to be harmful or dangerous.

The music video for ‘Dancing With The Devil’ also sees the three artists performing in the pews of a church, with Pusha T delivering his verses in a confessional booth. The Detroit rapper is also seen robbing a house at night, later facing its deadly consequences.

‘Face’ is scheduled to arrive on January 28 via Wavy Gang/EMPIRE. Watch the clip for ‘Dancing With The Devil’ below.

‘Dancing With The Devil’ marks the latest effort by Babyface Ray after his 2021 EP ‘Unfuckwitable’. It is also his first full-length record since his 2019 mixtape ‘MIA Season 2’.

‘Unfuckwitable’ was later reissued as a deluxe edition album with a remix of his 2020 track ‘Paperwork Party’ with Jack Harlow. Ray was then featured as the opening act for Harlow’s Crème de la Crème concert tour last year.

Last August, Ray issued the single ‘It Ain’t My Fault’, which featured a guest spot by Big Sean and production by Hit-Boy.

In the same month, Pusha T revealed that the follow-up to his critically-acclaimed 2018 album ‘Daytona’ is “coming soon”.