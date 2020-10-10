BABYMETAL announce new best of album to celebrate 10 years as a band

BABYMETAL have announced a new best of album to celebrate a decade as a band – get all the details on ’10 BABYMETAL Years’ below.

The new album, out at the end of the year, will come in 10 different editions.

The greatest hits album is out on December 23. All 10 versions will include a standard edition of the album, alongside a special additional disc.

The additional discs include a blu-ray disc of the band’s music videos, a version comprised of album artwork, and a fan-voted version that will compile what “fans feel best represents what BABYMETAL is all about”.

Also included are separate versions for members SU-METAL, MOAMETAL and KOBAMETAL, who will choose their 10 favourite BABYMETAL songs. Though these versions are not for sale, any fan who purchases any of the other six versions will be put into a draw to be able to try and win themselves a copy by guessing the members’ favourite 10 songs in order.

Get all the details on ’10 BABYMETAL Years’ here.

Earlier this week, BABYMETAL shared a new video for ‘BxMxC’. The track featured on their third studio album ‘Metal Galaxy’ and it is their first official video since ‘Starlight’ in 2018.

In addition to the new video and greatest hits compilation, the band also recently released two full-length live albums – ‘Legend – Metal Galaxy [Day-1]’ and ‘[Day-2]’.

Recorded at shows in January at Japan’s Makuhari Messe, the sets were also released on Blu-ray and DVD.

Reviewing the band’s last album, ‘Metal Galaxy’, NME said: “From the brief flamenco break in the pummelling ‘Night Night Burn’ and the doomy guttural rumblings of ‘In The Name Of’ to the horns-up thrash anthemics of ‘Distortion’, ‘Metal Galaxy’ is a wild ride that, through its sheer energy, is somehow infectiously accessible.”