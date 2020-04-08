BABYMETAL have become the latest musicians to announce that they’ll stream a series of gigs as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The Japanese metal band have announced the two performances from 2016 will be streamed April 10 and 11 at 8pm JST (12pm BST). The performances will be streamed on Youtube.

Announcing the “Stay Home, Stay Metal” gigs on Twitter, BABYMETAL described the first gig as “the red night” whilst the second will be “the black night.”

They added: “Let’s mosh’sh at home!” You can see the post below.

Last year, BABYMETAL’s Su-Metal and Moametal sat down with NME to discuss their third album ‘Metal Galaxy’, which arrived last October.

“I feel that this album is the first step to the future of metal,” Su-Metal said. “Also this album reflects our determination of how we will move forward.”

‘Metal Galaxy’ was the Japanese metal sensations’ third studio full-length and their first record as a duo following former member Yuimetal’s departure in 2018. Speaking of Yuimetal’s decision to leave the group, Su-Metal said that they wanted to “fully support” their bandmate’s choices and also “continue the tradition” of BABYMETAL.

Reviewing ‘Metal Galaxy’ last year, NME said: “From the brief flamenco break in the pummelling ‘Night Night Burn’ and the doomy guttural rumblings of ‘In The Name Of’ to the horns-up thrash anthemics of ‘Distortion’, ‘Metal Galaxy’ is a wild ride that, through its sheer energy, is somehow infectiously accessible.”