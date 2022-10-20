Listen to Babymetal’s new single ‘Divine Attack – Shingeki’

Babymetal have shared their new single ‘Divine Attack – Shingeki’ – you can listen to the track below.
The song is taken from the returning band’s upcoming concept album ‘The Other One’, which is set for release on March 23, 2023.
A press release accompanying the single explains: “Last year, Babymetal were ‘sealed’ from the world after a successful 10-year journey. In April 2022, ‘The Other One’ restoration project began to recover the Babymetal we never knew existed within a virtual world called the ‘Metalverse’.
“A total of 10 songs have been discovered within ‘The Other One’ restoration project, with each song representing a unique theme based on 10 separate parallel worlds that they have discovered.
“One of the discovered 10 parallel worlds is ‘Cavalry’, and their single ‘Divine Attack – Shingeki’ centres around this theme. As if this song is a hint into the future, alluding to a cavalry preparing for their next battle, we can feel a new sense of power from not only the sound but also the lyrics that have been written by SU-METAL for the first time.”
The band have also confirmed that four further singles will be released in the months leading up to the arrival of ‘The Other One’ in March 2023.
Babymetal will return to the UK in April while serving as the support act on Sabaton’s UK and European tour.
Tickets are on sale now from here, and you can see Sabaton and Babymetal’s upcoming tour dates below.
April 2023
14 – First Direct Arena, Leeds
15 – OVO Arena Wembley, London
16 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
18 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
21 – Zénith Paris La Villette, Paris, France
22 – Festhalle Frankfurt, Germany
24 – Barclays Arena, Hamburg, Germany
25 – Rockhal Main Hall, Esch/Alzette, Luxembourg
28 – Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden
29 – Oslo Spektrum, Norway
30 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
May 2023
2 – ZAG Arena, Hanover, Germany
3 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands
5 – Mercedes Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany
6 – Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Leipzig, Germany
7 – Wiener Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria
9 – Atlas Arena, Łódź, Poland
10 – Arena Ostrava, Ostrava, Czech Republic
12 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany
13 – Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium
15 – Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany
18 – Saku Suurhall, Tallinn, Estonia
19 – Helsinki Ice Hall, Finland
20 – Kuopio-Halli, Finland