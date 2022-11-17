Babymetal share first ever lyric video for new single ‘Monochrome’

The new song and lyric video follow last month’s single ‘Divine Attack – Shingeki’.

A press release about the forthcoming album states: “Last year, Babymetal were ‘sealed’ from the world after a successful 10-year journey. In April 2022, ‘The Other One’ restoration project began to recover the Babymetal we never knew existed within a virtual world called the ‘Metalverse’.

“A total of 10 songs have been discovered within ‘The Other One’ restoration project, with each song representing a unique theme based on 10 separate parallel worlds that they have discovered.

“One of the discovered 10 parallel worlds is ‘Cavalry’, and their single ‘Divine Attack – Shingeki’ centres around this theme. As if this song is a hint into the future, alluding to a cavalry preparing for their next battle, we can feel a new sense of power from not only the sound but also the lyrics that have been written by SU-METAL for the first time.”

Babymetal will return to the UK in April while serving as the support act on Sabaton’s UK and European tour.

Tickets are on sale now from here, and you can see Sabaton and Babymetal’s upcoming tour dates here.

Babymetal join Finnish metal band Lordi on the UK and European leg of Sabaton’s ‘Tour To End All Tours’. The 2023 dates kick off in Leeds in April, finishing up in Kuopio in Finland on May 20.