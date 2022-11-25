Babymetal’s upcoming Japan shows will have a “silent” mosh pit area

Babymetal have announced a range of measures to keep fans safe at their upcoming shows – including a ‘silent mosh’sh pit’.

The Japanese kawaii metal band are playing two shows at the Makuhari Messe International Exhibition on January 28 and 29 next year. For these shows, the arena will have a sectioned-off area – the silent mosh’sh pit – designed for fans who have children or “who are not confident in their physical strength, etc”. Gig goers in this pit are encouraged not to shout, cheer, talk loudly or participate in any other behaviour “that may be an inconvenience to other customers”.

In addition, mask wearing will be mandatory, with fans having to both bring their own mask and wear on top of it a ‘Savior Mask’ that forms part of the “official dress code” and will be given to them when they reach the venue. They must keep it on until they exit the venue at the end of the night. The band warned in a statement posted to Facebook that those who do not comply will be asked to leave.

See the band’s full statement below:

On the day of BABYMETAL RETURNS – THE OTHER ONE – performance, you will be provided a Savior Mask during admission. This… Posted by BABYMETAL on Friday, November 25, 2022

Last month, Babymetal shared details of their new album, ‘THE OTHER ONE’, which is set for release on March 24, 2023. The new era of the band will tell “the ‘other’ story of Babymetal” and fans have been told to expect to see “a side of Babymetal that we never knew existed”. Two singles from the album – ‘Monochrome’ and ‘Divine Attack – Shingeki’ – have dropped so far, with one new song coming each month until the album comes out.

The band will be supporting Sabaton on their ‘Tour To End All Tours’ next spring on the following dates –

APRIL 2023

14 – First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK

15 – OVO Arena Wembley, London, UK

16 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, UK

18 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow, UK

21 – Zénith Paris La Villette, Paris, France

22 – Festhalle Frankfurt, Germany

24 – Barclays Arena, Hamburg, Germany

25 – Rockhal Main Hall, Esch/Alzette, Luxembourg

28 – Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

29 – Oslo Spektrum, Norway

30 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

MAY 2023

2 – ZAG Arena, Hanover, Germany

3 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

5 – Mercedes Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany

6 – Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Leipzig, Germany

7 – Wiener Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria

9 – Atlas Arena, Łódź, Poland

10 – Arena Ostrava, Ostrava, Czech Republic

12 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany

13 – Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium

15 – Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany

18 – Saku Suurhall, Tallinn, Estonia

19 – Helsinki Ice Hall, Finland

20 – Kuopio-Halli, Finland