Listen to a preview of BABYMONSTER’s debut single ‘Batter Up’

Upcoming K-pop girl group BABYMONSTER have dropped a teaser video for their much-anticipated debut single, ‘Batter Up’.

When will ‘Batter Up’ be released?

BABYMONSTER will make their debut on November 27 at Midnight KST with the release of ‘Batter Up’.

A new teaser clip for ‘Batter Up’ previews the upcoming track, as the girl group sing “batter, batter up” over a bouncy hip-hip beat, with sirens in the background.

The video also features the members of BABYMONSTER posing confidently on a simple set plastered with the group’s name and logo. Watch the teaser for ‘Batter Up’ below:

Who are the members of BABYMONSTER?

BABYMONSTER will debut as a six-member group, featuing Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Rami (previously known as Haram), Rora and Chiquita.

The girl group were initially introduced as a seven-member group through the online reality series Last Evauation. However, YG Entertainment has since announced that Ahyeon will not be part of BABYMONSTER’s debut line-up due to “health reasons”.

“Although we are saddened to be unable to introduce Ahyeon as a member of BABYMONSTER, we made this decision for the sake of the artist’s health,” the K-pop agency said. “We will spare no support so that Ahyeon can recover fully and return in good health.”

What is there to know about BABYMONSTER?

BABYMONSTER are notably the first girl group to come from YG Entertainment since BLACKPINK, who debuted back in 2016.

During their Last Evaluation series, the upcoming K-pop act were mentored by several members of BLACKPINK, as well as YG Entertainment artists such as AKMU‘s Lee Su-hyun and members of WINNER.

BABYMONSTER had initially been slated to make their debut in September 2023 with a title track that YG Entertainment described as a “strong hip-hop song”. However, that was eventually pushed back to November 2023 for unknown reasons.