BABYMONSTER announce new single, ‘Stuck in the Middle’

Rookie K-pop girl group BABYMONSTER have announced their new single, ‘Stuck in the Middle’.

‘Stuck in the Middle’ was announced on New Year’s Eve (December 31) by Yang Hyun-suk, the founder of YG Entertainment, which the girl group are signed to.

‘Stuck in the Middle’ is expected to be released on February 1, and has been described by Yang as “not a hip-hop track”. “It’s so fresh to me that I wonder if YG [Entertainment] has ever released a song like this,” he added.

“If I were to share my personal opinion about it, whenever I listen to this song, I close my eyes, it feels like being in a state of zero gravity in outer space,” Yang continued about BABYMONSTER’s new song.

“The skills and unique colours of the members’ vocals make me want to focus on even the smallest breath,” he added. “It makes me focus intensely when listening. I think it’s a song that can be described as ‘beautiful’.”

In addition, Yang also teased plans for the release of BABYMONSTER’s first mini-album, which is currently scheduled for release around April 1.

The YG Entertainment founder also addressed the hiatus of member Ahyeon, who was originally part of the debut line-up of BABYMONSTER, but was later removed due to “health reasons”.

“Aheyon had to stop training for a few months due to health reasons,” Yang reiterated in the announcement. “They had to debut on November 27 as six members. It’s still uncertain when Ahyeon will join, so I will inform you publicly in due course.”

BABYMONSTER made their debut in November 2023 with their first single, ‘Batter Up’. It has since become the most-viewed debut K-pop music video in 24 hours, besting a record previously held by aespa.