BABYMONSTER swing for the big leagues on debut single ‘Batter Up’

K-pop girl group BABYMONSTER have made their long-anticipated debut with ‘Batter Up’.

The music video for BABYMONSTER’s ‘Batter Up’ features a number of elaborate sets, from a high school classroom to a flashy indoor stadium. The clip and the song’s choreography is also inspired by baseball, much like the title of the song suggests.

“I’m on a mission, don’t need permission / No matter what, I’m gonna make my own decisions / I’m talkin’ you, you want it too / I’m pretty and kind, but watch how I turn into monster,” they sing over a bouncy hip-hop beat on ‘Batter Up’.

Speaking of their long-awaited debut, BABYMONSTER said that they are “really happy because today is the day when we come to realise our long-cherished dream”, per The Korea Times. “We did our best so we could show our own colour that hasn’t been seen before.

BABYMONSTER are notably the first girl group to debut under YG Entertainment since K-pop powerhouses BLACKPINK, who made their debut iin 2016. The act currently features six members: Ruka, Chiquita, Rami, Pharita, Rora and Asa.

The girl group were initially introduced as a seven-member group through the online reality series Last Evauation. However, YG Entertainment later announced that Ahyeon would not be part of BABYMONSTER’s debut line-up due to “health reasons”.

BABYMONSTER had initially been slated to make their debut in September 2023. However, that was eventually pushed back for unknown reasons.