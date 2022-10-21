Backstreet Boys announce Australian tour dates for 2023

Backstreet Boys have announced their long-awaited comeback Down Under, slating six shows in Australia for next February and March.

The run will begin in Perth on Saturday February 25, when the iconic boy band take to the stage at RAC Arena. They’ll head to Melbourne next, playing two back-to-back shows at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday February 28 and Wednesday March 1. Sydney will also get two shows – on Saturday March 4 and Sunday 5 at Qudos Bank Arena – before the tour wraps up at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Wednesday March 8. Find ticket details here.

The announcement comes after the Backstreet Boys were forced to cancel their 2020 run of Australian shows – which was announced in September of 2019 and booked in for the following May – due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their last visit to Australia was in 2015, when they toured in support of ‘In A World Like This’.

It forms part of their world tour in support of ‘DNA’, the Backstreet Boys’ 10th studio album, which arrived in January of 2019 and featured the singles ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’, ‘Chances’ and ‘No Place’. They’ve since followed it with a holiday album, ‘A Very Backstreet Christmas’, which the group dropped last Friday (October 14).

Back in July, when the Backstreet Boys played in Toronto, the group welcomed Drake out to help them perform the 1999 hit ‘I Want It That Way’. A few months earlier, Korn made waves for covering the pop classic on TikTok.

Backstreet Boys’ 2023 Australian and New Zealand tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Saturday 25 – Boorloo/Perth, RAC Arena

Tuesday 28 – Naarm/Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

MARCH

Wednesday 1 – Naarm/Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Saturday 4 – Warrang/Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Sunday 5 – Warrang/Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Wednesday 8 – Meanjin/Brisbane, Entertainment Centre