Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter shares tribute song for late brother Aaron

Backstreet Boys‘ Nick Carter has shared a tribute song for his late brother Aaron – listen to ‘Hurts To Love You’ below.

Aaron died suddenly at his California home last November, with the Backstreet Boys paying tribute to the late singer during a show at London’s The O2.

Nick has now written a song for his brother, in which he sings: “Feel like we’ve been through some wars together / Nobody else could understand / Way too many nightmares to remember.”

Advertisement

In its chorus, he sings: “Cause it hurts to love you, but I love you still / Miss you with all my heart you know I always will.”

Sharing the song on Instagram, Nick said: “We all have someone in our lives that no matter what they do and how bad it hurts you still love them.

“So I worked it out the best way I know how.”

Following Aaron’s death, Nick shared a personal tribute to his late brother, writing in a statement: “My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded.

Advertisement

“I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.”

Last month, Nick Carter was sued for the alleged rape of a 17-year-old fan on his tour bus in 2001. Shannon “Shay” Ruth, who is now 39, filed a civil lawsuit against the singer, 42, in Nevada court, according to Billboard.

The woman said she waited more than 20 years to come forward with the accusation because she was afraid of retaliation.

In the suit, she said Carter selected her from a group of female fans seeking autographs following a Backstreet Boys show in Tacoma, Washington. The alleged victim claimed he then brought her onto the bus, gave her an alcoholic drink – which he is said to have called “VIP juice” – and repeatedly assaulted her.

Back in 2017, Nick Carter denied a rape accusation from former Dream singer Melissa Schuman, describing himself as “shocked and saddened” by the allegation and claiming that he thought their sexual encounter had been “consensual”. Schuman later confirmed that she had filed a police report against the singer.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.