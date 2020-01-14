Backstreet Boys auction off VIP meet & greets to aid bushfire relief

The Backstreet Boys have put two VIP meet & greet experiences up for auction to raise funds for bushfire relief.

The exclusive meet & greets will be held during the Sydney and Melbourne stops of the boyband’s DNA World Tour on May 23 and 27, respectively. Each individual VIP package features four A-Reserve tickets to the corresponding concert, a meeting with the Backstreet Boys, a professional group photograph, a personalised selfie video from the band and more.

The auction is currently underway at the Pickles Auction website and will be up for bidding until January 23 at 10am (AEDT). All funds from the charity auction will go towards the Wildlife Victoria Bushfire Relief Fund. For more information, click here.

Advertisement

Last week, English actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge put the Ralph & Russo tuxedo she wore at the 77th Golden Globes up for auction. “The money that is raised from it will go towards relief in Australia,” the actress said. “I think it’s a beautiful idea from the team. I’m really excited to be part of that.” Funds from the winning bid will go towards the Australian Red Cross, the WIRES Wildlife Rescue as well as Wildlife Victoria.

Other musicians who have recently contributed towards bushfire relief efforts include X Japan frontman Yoshiki, heavy metal band Metallica and indie rock outfit Vampire Weekend. Homegrown artists such as Hockey Dad, Alex Lahey and Julia Jacklin are also holding benefit concerts across major Australian cities in coming weeks.