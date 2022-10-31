Bad Boy Chiller Crew return with energetic new single ‘Renegade’

Bad Boy Chiller Crew have returned with a brand new single – listen to ‘Renegade’ below.

The new track – which comes complete with its own video – is the Bradford trio’s first new music since ‘Skank All Night (You Wot, You Wot)’, their collaboration with MC Majestic from back in May.

The tracks follow the band’s debut mixtape ‘Disrespectful’, which came out in February and reached Number Two in the UK Album Charts, only losing out to Ed Sheeran‘s ‘=’.

Advertisement

Watch the band’s video for new single ‘Renegade’ below.

In an NME cover feature from 2021, Bad Boy Chiller Crew described themselves as “not a normal boyband,” saying: “We haven’t ever asked for any handouts and every single thing that we do is new. But this is not about proving people wrong – they’ll eventually understand our vision.”

Back in August, Bad Boy Chiller Crew were replaced by Digga D at Reading Festival, following reports of altercation and arrests at Leeds festival the day before.

As the Yorkshire Evening Post reported, the band’s main stage set was cut short at Leeds, following what many reported to be an altercation on stage. Leeds Live added that the Bradford rappers had brought out family members and friends for their Yorkshire homecoming performance, before their set came to an abrupt end.

A police spokesperson later released a statement confirming that they had arrested “two people following an incident on stage at Leeds Festival,” revealing that “two people have been bailed pending further enquiries.”