Bad Bunny announces new album coming this week

Bad Bunny has announced a new album called ‘Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana’ coming out this week.

The Puerto Rican star’s new album, which translates to ‘Nobody Knows What Will Happen Tomorrow’, is out this Friday, October 13, and will follow-up last year’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’. You can pre-save it here.

The album was teased on Instagram yesterday with a new video, which shows Bad Bunny emerging from car in front of the paparazzi before walking into a dimly-lit restaurant, where the camera pans to reveal his new buzzcut hairstyle.

Bad Bunny’s new album “NADIE SABE LO QUE VA PASAR MAÑANA” will be released on Octuber 13. 🔜pic.twitter.com/vXwx2DErdS — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) October 9, 2023

Bad Bunny captioned the post “El día más esperado por muchos ya llegó…”, which translates to: “The day most anticipated by many has arrived…”).

The artist’s last release was a feature on Drake‘s song ‘Gently’ from new album ‘For All The Dogs‘. Drake first teased the collab onstage during his ‘It’s All A Blur‘ tour. The duo’s last collaboration was 2018’s ‘Mia’.

Bad Bunny’s latest solo single, ‘Un Preview’, came out at the end of September.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Bad Bunny shared what had been inspired him musically “I am playing around and enjoying myself, letting go,” he said. “I’m being inspired a lot by the music of the ’70s’—across genres, in both Spanish and English—’ but I’m not sure if this is going to shape my music, generally or just one song.”

In a four-star review of ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’, NME said it was “the sound of an artist in his imperial phase”. It added: “He could have invited Miley Cyrus, but instead the Puerto Rican superstar showcases talent from his own country. The result is vibrant and surprising.”