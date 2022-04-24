Bad Bunny announces new album via classified car advert

Bad Bunny has announced details of his sixth studio album via an advert for a supercar.
Earlier this week (April 21), the reggaeton star posted an ad for a Bugatti Chiron 110, released in 2019 to mark the 110th anniversary of the French car maker.
The ad, which appears in Clasificados Online, was posted under the superstar’s real name, Benito A. Martinez Ocasio. It listed the car for $3.5million (£2.7m) and left a phone number.
When fans called the number, a voicemail message played a snippet of an unreleased Bad Bunny song and a text message in Spanish was then sent to everyone who phoned up.
Translated into English, it read: “Hello! Thank you for calling. There’s little time left until the album comes out. I can’t say the date yet.”
“But I can tell you the name: ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’,” it added, with the title translating as ‘A Summer Without You’.
Later this year, Bad Bunny is set to head out on his first North and South American stadium tour, with dates beginning in August.
The tour – which the rapper is dubbing World’s Hottest Tour – will kick off in Orlando, Florida on August 5. From there, Bad Bunny will venture across North America through the month and all of September, before venturing into South America in October. Find full tour dates below. Appearing at different shows in support will be Alesso and Diplo.
In December, the rapper was declared the the world’s most-listened-to artist on Spotify for the second year running. The same month, he also surprised fans with a music video for ‘Te Deseo Lo Mejor’ made in collaboration with The Simpsons.
See the upcoming tour dates below.
Bad Bunny’s ‘World’s Hottest Tour’ 2022 dates are:
AUGUST
Friday 5 – Orlando, Camping World Staidum
Tuesday 9 – Atlanta, Truist Park
Friday 12 – Miami, Hard Rock Stadium
Thursday 18 – Boston, Fenway Park
Saturday 20 – Chicago, Soldier Field
Tuesday 23 – Washington D.C., Nationals Park
Saturday 27 – New York, Yankee Stadium
SEPTEMBER
Thursday 1 – Houston, Minute Maid Park
Wednesday 7 – San Antonio, Alamodome
Friday 9 – Dallas, AT&T Stadium
Wednesday 14 – Oakland, RingCentral Coliseum
Saturday 17 – San Diego, PETCO Park
Friday 23 – Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium
Wednesday 28 – Phoenix, Chase Field
Friday 30 – Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium
OCTOBER
Friday 21 – Santo Domingo, Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez
Friday 28 – Santiago, Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos
NOVEMBER
Friday 4 – Buenos Aires, Estadio de Vélez – José Amalfitani
Friday 11 – Asuncion, Estadio La Nueva Olla
Sunday 13 – Lima, Estadio Nacional
Wednesday 16 – Quito, Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa
Friday 18 – Medellin, Estadio Atanasio Girardot
Tuesday 22 – Panama City, Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez
Thursday 24 – San Jose, Estadio Nacional
Saturday 26 – San Salvador, Estadio Cuscatlán
Tuesday 29 – San Pedro Sula, Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano
DECEMBER
Thursday 1 – Guatemala City, Explanada Cardales de Cayalá
Saturday 3 – Monterrey, Estadio BBVA
Friday 9 – Mexico City, Estadio Azteca