Bad Bunny beats Taylor Swift and Drake to be most-streamed artist on Spotify in 2021

Spotify has shared details of its most-streamed acts in the period January 1 to November 27, 2021, with Bad Bunny topping the list for the second year running.

The Puerto Rican artist’s songs were streamed a total of 9.1billion times compared with 8.3billion in 2020. He is followed by Taylor Swift, Drake, Justin Bieber and BTS in the top five most-streamed acts.

Elsewhere, Olivia Rodrigo had the most-streamed song (‘Drivers License‘, 1.1billion streams) and album (‘Sour‘) globally on the streaming platform. Her song ‘Good 4 U‘ landed as the UK’s top track of 2021.

Lil Nas X’s song ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)‘, The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s ‘Stay’, and Dua Lipa’s ‘Levitating’ also made the top five on Spotify’s global list. Lipa’s 2020 album ‘Future Nostalgia‘ was the second most-streamed album on Spotify followed by records from Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran and Doja Cat.

Despite Bad Bunny’s global popularity, he is less favoured in the UK. Drake took the UK top spot for the most-streamed artist.

In other news, Bad Bunny recently took home two gongs at the American Music Awards. He won Favourite Male Latin Artist and Favourite Latin Album (‘El Último Tour Del Mundo’) at the ceremony on November 21.

He also performed at the event and was joined by producer Tainy and singer-songwriter Julieta Venegas. The performance began with Tainy playing synths from within an arc of curved poles and Venegas’ face appearing on the head of a robot playing the piano. Bad Bunny was then revealed to be in a pod hung above his collaborators.

The reggaeton star wore a white helmet with a green light on its top and red light covering where his eyes were. Watch footage of Bad Bunny’s AMAs 2021 performance above.