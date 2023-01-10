Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean lead Coachella 2023 line-up

Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean will headline Coachella 2023, festival organisers have announced as they unveil the full line-up.
The Californian festival will take place at Indio’s Empire Polo Club between April 14-16 and April 21-23.
Frank Ocean was previously announced as a headliner for the ill-fated 2020 edition, which was cancelled due to the pandemic. When the festival returned last year, it was confirmed that he would top the bill this year.
BLACKPINK will be the first K-pop act to headline the festival following their first appearance at Coachella in 2019. Back then, they were the first female K-pop group to perform at the event. Bad Bunny will be the first artist from Latin America and the first Spanish-language artist to headline Coachella. He, too, first performed at the festival in 2019.
Elsewhere, the bill includes the likes of Gorillaz, Burna Boy, boygenius – aka the supergroup featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker – Björk, Rosalía, The Chemical Brothers, Charli XCX, Kali Uchis and the elusive Jai Paul, who rose to fame in 2010 with the song ‘BTSTU’.
Calvin Harris is also featured on the bill, while James Murphy’s Despacio soundsystem will be present “all weekend long”.
See the full line-up in alphabetical order below.
$uicideboy$
¿Téo?
070 Shake
1999.ODDS
2manydjs
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
Adam Beyer
AG Club
Airrica
Alex G
Ali Sethi
Angèle
Ashnikko
Bad Bunny
Bakar
Becky G
BENEE
Big Wild
Björk
BLACKPINK
Blondie
Boris Brejcha
boygenius
BRATTY
Burna Boy
Calvin Harris
Camelphat
Cannons
Cassian
Charli XCX
Chloé Caillet
Chris Stussy
Christine and the Queens
Chromeo
Colyn
Conexión Divina
DannyLux
Dennis Cruz + PAWSA
Despacio
Destroy Boys
Diljit Dosanjh
Dinner Party ft. Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington
DJ Tennis + Carlita
Doechii
Dombresky
Domi & JD Beck
Dominic Fike
Donavan’s Yard
DPR LIVE + DPR IAN
DRAMA
EARTHGANG
El Michels Affair
Eladio Carrión
Elderbrook
Elyanna
Eric Prydz Presents HOLO
Ethel Cain
Fisher + Chris Lake
FKJ
Flo Milli
Fousheé
Francis Mercier
Frank Ocean
Gabriels
GloRilla
Gordo
Gorillaz
Hiatus Kaiyote
Horsegirl
Hot Since 82
IDK
Idris Elba
Jackson Wang
Jai Paul
Jai Wolf
Jamie Jones
Jan Blomqvist
Joy Crookes
Juliet Mendoza
Jupiter & Okwess
Kali Uchis
Kaytranada
Keinemusik
Kenny Beats
Knocked Loose
Kyle Watson
Labrinth
Latto
Lava La Rue
Lewis OfMan
Los Bitchos
Los Fabulosos Cadillacs
LP Giobbi
Maceo Plex
Magdalena Bay
Malaa
Marc Rebillet
Mareux
Mathame
Metro Boomin
Minus the Light
MK
Mochakk
Momma
Monolink
MUNA
Mura Masa
NIA ARCHIVES
Noname
Nora En Pure
Oliver Koletzki
Overmono
Paris Texas
Pi’erre Bourne
Porter Robinson
Pusha T
Rae Sremmurd
Rebelution
Remi Wolf
Romy
ROSALÍA
Saba
Sasha & John Digweed
Sasha Alex Sloan
Scowl
SG Lewis
Shenseea
Sleaford Mods
Snail Mail
SOFI TUKKER
Soul Glo
Stick Figure
Sudan Archives
Sunset Rollercoaster
Tale Of Us
TESTPILOT
The Blaze
The Breeders
The Chemical Brothers
The Comet Is Coming
The Garden
The Kid LAROI
The Linda Lindas
The Murder Capital
Tobe Nwigwe
TSHA
TV Girl
Two Friends
UMI
Uncle Waffles
Underworld
Vintage Culture
Wet Leg
Weyes Blood
WhoMadeWho
Whyte Fang
Willow
Yaeji
Yung Lean
YUNGBLUD
Yves Tumor
Tickets for Coachella 2023 weekend one are already on sale, with weekend two passes opening for pre-sale at 11am on Friday (January 13). You can register for passes now on Coachella’s official website.
Festival organisers have also confirmed that Coachella 2023 will be livestreamed once again on YouTube, bringing performances and behind-the-scenes content to fans worldwide.
Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia, and The Weeknd headlined Coachella 2022. In a four-star review of the festival, NME wrote: “Good times aren’t the only thing worth celebrating at Coachella 2022. The festival’s line-up feels more inclusive than ever, be that Raveena becoming the first Indian woman to perform at the event with a compelling set on Friday afternoon, or 88rising taking over a primetime slot on the main stage to showcase brilliant Asian and Asian-American talent.”