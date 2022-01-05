Bad Bunny concert in Puerto Rico contributes to local spike in COVID-19 cases

A two-day concert engagement by Bad Bunny last month reportedly has contributed to a spike in COVID-19 cases in Puerto Rico.

According to local newspaper El Nuevo Día, over 2,000 positive cases have been linked to the reggaeton artist’s December 10 and 11 performances at San Juan’s Hiram Bithorn stadium in a concert engagement titled ‘P FKN R’. An estimated 60,000 people attended the two-day event, The New York Times.

The cases coincide with a recent surge in infections that has overwhelmed the country since. NBC News reports that a third of Puerto Rico’s current 201,000 confirmed cases have occurred within the past month.

Strict health protocols were mandated by the concert’s promoters. Billboard reported that all attendees had to show proof of vaccination or official digital identification issued by the government.

Masks were also required to be worn, with those who did not comply removed from the event and fined $100. Bad Bunny – real name Benito Ocasio – has not publicly commented on the issue.

In other Bad Bunny news, the artist recently shared a music video for his latest single ‘Te Deseo Lo Mejor’, which featured an animated Ocasio with Simpsons characters Homer and Marge Simpson.

Bad Bunny was also named the most-streamed act on Spotify for the second year in a row, beating out Taylor Swift and Drake.