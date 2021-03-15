Bad Bunny joined by Jhay Cortez for ‘Dákiti’ performance at Grammys

Bad Bunny performed alongside Jhay Cortez at last night’s (March 14) 2021 Grammys – watch their rendition of ‘Dákiti’ below.

The song is taken from Bad Bunny’s second album of 2020, ‘El Último Tour Del Mundo’, while his first record from last year, ‘YHLQMDLG’, won Best Latin Pop or Urban Album at the ceremony.

The performance of ‘Dákiti’ saw the pair surrounded by neon lights. Watch footage of the rendition below.

Other performances at last night’s Grammys, which took place in Los Angeles, came from Harry Styles, BTS, who created their own Grammys stage in Seoul for a run-through of ‘Dynamite’, Taylor Swift, who performed a medley of songs from ‘folklore’ and ‘evermore’, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B, and Haim, amongst others.

Beyoncé was the big winner of the night, taking home four awards and breaking the record for the most Grammy wins by a female artist and by any singer, male or female. Taylor Swift, meanwhile, became the first woman to win Album Of The Year three times, picking up the biggest award of the evening for ‘folklore’.

The annual In Memoriam segment of the show also saw Brittany Howard, Coldplay‘s Chris Martin, Bruno Mars and more pay tribute to lost stars of the music world.

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak returned to the stage after debuting their new project Silk Sonic and to pay tribute to Little Richard. Paak took on drumming duties while Mars sang on a medley of ‘Long Tall Sally’ and ‘Good Golly Miss Molly’. “We love you Little Richard,” Mars said as the performance ended.

Nas and The Strokes also both won the first Grammys of their careers last night. The rap icon won Best Rap Album, finally scoring a trophy after 14 nominations. The New York band, meanwhile, had an awkward win, highlighting the struggles of holding virtual awards shows.