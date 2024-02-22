Bad Bunny, Karol G and more make up Lionel Messi’s warm-up playlist

Lionel Messi has curated and shared a special warm-up playlist for Apple Music – stream the playlist below.

Messi said via the description of the playlist for Apple Music: “Music has always played a significant role in my life, especially on match days. Music calms my mind, helping me maintain composure and relaxation.”

The playlist clocks in at 3 hours and 30 minutes, consisting of 60 songs. The playlist includes tracks like Bad Bunny‘s ‘Otra Noche en Miami’, Maluma‘s ‘Hawái’, ‘Todo De Ti’ by Rauw Alejandro, Karol G and Peso Pluma‘s ‘QLONA’.

Advertisement

English language songs that appear on the playlist include Pitbull‘s ‘I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)’, Coldplay‘s ‘Viva La Vida’, Rihanna‘s ‘Don’t Stop The Music’, Gorillaz‘s ‘Feel Good Inc.’ and U2‘s ‘Vertigo’ among others.

Stream Lionel Messi’s warm-up playlist below.

In October, Bad Bunny released his new album ‘Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana’. The record scored a four-star review from Lucas Villa for NME, who wrote: “Through his sprawling and ambitious album, Bad Bunny spins the trappings of fame into Latin trap gold, and, as his album title promises, he continues to blaze his own trail with big carpe diem energy.”

In late November, Spotify revealed its global data for the annual Spotify Wrapped programme, which saw Bad Bunny secure the second spot for most streamed artist globally, behind frontrunner Taylor Swift. His album, ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’, was also named the most streamed album globally.