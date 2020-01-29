Listen to Bad Bunny’s Kobe Bryant tribute track ‘6 Rings’

Bad Bunny has released a new song written in tribute to the late Kobe Bryant – hear ‘6 Rings’ below.

Bryant was among the nine people who tragically died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday (January 26).

Bad Bunny has now paid tribute to Bryant with ‘6 Rings’. The track honours the memory of the NBA star and his late daughter Gianna, who also perished in the crash.

‘6 Rings’ also samples commentary from Bryant’s 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors in 2006. You can hear the song by clicking on the above link.

Bad Bunny also paid tribute to Bryant on Instagram, writing: “I would never have imagined that this would hurt me so much! I still remember the first time I saw a basketball game, at age seven with my dad, and it was a game of this genius. From that day on he became my favourite player forever!

“I have never mentioned it because it does not necessarily have to do with music, but this man has been an inspiration in many ways for me to be what I am today.”

A number of major figures from the entertainment world have also paid tribute to Bryant following the weekend’s tragic news. The list includes Kanye West and Chance The Rapper, who both honoured the memory of the former LA Lakers player during the former’s latest Sunday Service.