Bad Bunny and Rosalía burn with passion in ‘La Noche de Anoche’ video

Bad Bunny and Rosalía have shared the video for their single ‘La Noche de Anoche’ – scroll down the page to watch it now.

The track featured on the Puerto Rican rapper’s latest album ‘El Último Tour Del Mundo’, which was released last November.

Now, the pair have dropped the official video for the track, which sees them serenading each other in a desert setting, before bursting into flames. The clip ends with the camera zooming out as the flames grow bigger and stronger on their bodies.

Watch the Stillz-directed video for ‘La Noche de Anoche’ below now.

Bad Bunny was also confirmed today (February 14) to be the musical guest on next week’s episode of Saturday Night Live. The show will air on February 20 and will be hosted by Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page.

From Bridgerton to New York! Can’t wait to see Regé-Jean Page host Saturday Night Live! pic.twitter.com/FxM8PlC0x8 — Netflix (@netflix) February 14, 2021

Meanwhile, last month Bad Bunny fulfilled a “childhood dream” when he performed at the 2021 WWE’s Royal Rumble. He played his song ‘Booker T’ at the event, rapping and dancing around the real Booker T, who is a wrestler-turned-commentator.

“Performing at the Royal Rumble is a childhood dream come true,” the rapper said in an interview ahead of the performance. “I have been a lifelong fan of WWE and I am excited to take the stage and entertain fans around the world.”

Bad Bunny is also set to make his acting debut. He has been cast in two upcoming films – American Sole, alongside Pete Davidson, and Bullet Train, which will also star Brad Pitt and Lady Gaga.