Bad Bunny teases new song “to close the year”, shares preview

Bad Bunny has teased the release of one more song before 2022 draws to a close, sharing a preview of the as-yet-untitled track.

On Tuesday (December 20), the Puerto Rican megastar posted a 50-second video to his TikTok page, saying the new song would “close the year”. He then played a snippet, singing along. He captioned the post asking fans if they wanted to hear another preview. Watch below:

Advertisement

The prospective release would cap off an incredible year for Bad Bunny. In May, the reggaeton artist released his fourth solo album, ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’, which spawned a slew of smash-hit singles including ‘Me Porto Bonito’, ‘Tití Me Preguntó’, ‘Moscow Mule’, ‘Neverita’ and more.

“It’s the sound of an artist in his imperial phase doing as he pleases without needing to try too hard,” NME said of ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ in a four-star review. “Not just a low-key flex, but a richly entertaining listen.”

The album has earned Bad Bunny a slew of awards, including Artist of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards, Top Latin Artist at the Billboard Music Awards, and both Favorite Male Latin Artist and Favorite Latin Album at the American Music Awards.

He also scored five wins at this year’s Latin Grammy Awards – including Best Urban Music Album, Best Reggaeton Performance and Best Rap/Hip-Hop Song – and nine at the Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Bad Bunny is also nominated for three awards at the 2023 Grammys, which are set to take place next February. There, he has a chance of taking home Album of the Year and Best Música Urbana Album for ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’, and Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Moscow Mule’.

Bad Bunny also took ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ out on the road this year, with his ‘World’s Hottest Tour’ running from August to December, including shows in the United States and Latin America. In October, it became the highest-grossing tour by a Latin artist in history, having earned US$235million at the time.

Advertisement

Outside of music, this year also saw Bad Bunny appear in the cast of the David Leitch-directed, Brad Pitt-starring action-comedy Bullet Train. He also competed in this year’s WWE Royal Rumble, eliminating Sheamus and Dolph Ziggler before being defeated by eventual winner Brock Lesnar.