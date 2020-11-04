Bad//Dreems’ Alex Cameron launches own label, announces 100 as first signing

Bad//Dreems lead guitarist Alex Cameron has today (November 4) launched Endless Recordings, his own independent record label.

Endless has also announced Sydney four-piece, 100, as its flagship signing. The group will release their first single through the label, ‘Psych’, on November 18.

In support of the single, 100 will play launch shows in Sydney and Wollongong as part of Great Southern Nights. Tickets to both performances are on sale now.

Aside from 100, a press release spruiks that Endless Recordings’ roster “will include the release of music from both new and established artists, as well as occasional reissues”.

The new label will be managed by Dan Radburn, perhaps best known as Hockey Dad’s manager. Photographer McLean Stephenson will serve as the Endless Recordings’ creative director.

Per a press statement, the label has launched with four “founding principles”.

“Above all else, we value good music and the people that make it,” the label’s mission statement begins.

“We consider it vital that musicians are provided with a place to develop their art and make the best work they can.

“Strength of ideas is more important than genre, fad, trends or hype.

“Artistic integrity will always come before market-related gains.”

Elsewhere, Cameron’s Bad//Dreems have released one official single in 2020, the David Foster Wallace-inspired ‘Desert Television’.

In March, the band also shared an acoustic track, ‘I Wanna Self-Isolate With You’, a tune for our times. They have yet to release the track as an official single.