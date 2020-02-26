Bad//Dreems announce 2020 regional Australian tour

Bad//Dreems have announced a regional Australian tour in support of their 2019 album ‘Doomsday Ballet’.

The tour will go down in April and May, with Bad//Dreems slated to play 14 dates around the country. They’ll be kicking things off in Toowoomba, Queensland, before wrapping up the run in Hobart, Tasmania.

Since the release of ‘Doomsday Ballet’ last October, Bad//Dreems have performed in Australian major cities as well as toured the UK. In addition, they also spent the New Years’ period playing sets around the country as part of the Falls Festival lineup.

Prior to their Australia 2020 tour, Bad//Dreems will be playing a few festival spots across the east coast. At the end of this month, they will appear at Farmer & The Owl Festival in Wollongong. The band were also recently added to Marrickville’s Bad Friday Weekender lineup, which takes place over the April Good Friday holiday weekend.

Ticket information is available through the band’s official website. Check out the band’s full regional tour dates below.

Bad//Dreems 2020 Regional Australian tour:

Toowoomba, The Spotted Cow (April 30)

Gold Coast, Mo’s Desert Clubhouse (May 1)

Maroochydore, Sol Bar (2)

Bunbury, Prince of Wales (8)

Margaret River, The River (9)

Scarborough, Indian Ocean Hotel (10)

Canberra, Transit Bar (14)

Ulladulla, The Marlin (15)

Newcastle, The Cambridge (16)

Castlemaine, Theatre Royal (21)

Torquay, Torquay Hotel (22)

Ballarat, Volta (23)

Belgrave, Sooki Lounge (24)

Hobart, The Brisbane Lounge (30)