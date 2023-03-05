Bad//Dreems announce fourth album with raucous new single ‘See You Tomorrow’

Bad//Dreems have returned with a raucous new track called ‘See You Tomorrow’, landing alongside the news of their long-awaited fourth album.

As is typical for the Adelaide pub-punks, ‘See You Tomorrow’ is refreshingly grounded, with frontman Ben Marwe reflecting on the general malaise, apathy and moral ambiguity he sees from day to day – and offering what’s described in a press release as “a history lesson on speed” – in a raw stream of consciousness. Opening the track, he sings: “Contract killing / Quality meats / Flippant assault / 45 standard drinks / Just enough to get a man like me loaded / I’ve heard it all before.”

The tune also has Marwe riff on the state of 2023 as it looks to be shaping up. Towards the end of the track, he offers: “I’ve been thinking about a few things / I’ve been thinking about the fall of Eastern Russia / Nuclear warheads / Great big fucking subs / Gupta / Whyalla / factory cum drive Chinese dating apps encoded to track your kids’ piss and shit.”

Have a look at the accompanying music video for ‘See You Tomorrow’, directed by Kaius Potter, below:

‘See You Tomorrow’ is our fourth preview of Bad//Dreems’ next album – revealed this week to be titled ‘Hoo Ha!’ – following the release of ‘Desert Television’ in May of 2020, then ‘Mansfield 6.0’ last August and ‘Jack’ some two months later. The album itself is primed to arrive on May 19 via Farmer & The Owl, following up on 2019’s ‘Doomsday Ballet’ LP.

As for what listeners can expect to hear from the remaining 10 tracks on ‘Hoo Ha!’, lead guitarist Alex Cameron said in the aforementioned press release that in recording the album, Bad//Dreems were determined to keep pushing the envelope and evolving their sound: “We’re in this for the long haul, and we don’t ever want to start going through the motions. Nor do we ever want to stop.”

See the cover art and tracklisting for ‘Hoo Ha!’ below, then find pre-orders for the record here.

1. ‘Waterfalls’

2. ‘Mansfield 6.0’

3. ‘Jack’

4. ‘Shame’

5. ‘Mallee’

6. ‘No Island’

7. ‘Southern Heat’

8. ‘Black Monday’

9. ‘Collapse!’

10. ‘New Breeze’

11. ‘Desert Television’

12. ‘See You Tomorrow’

13. ‘Godless’

14. ‘Hoo Ha!’

In other news, last year’s Splendour In The Grass saw Bad//Dreems link up with King Stingray to perform a memorable cover of Warumpi Band‘s 1985 classic ‘Blackfella/Whitefella’.