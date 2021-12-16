Bad//Dreems, Cable Ties and The Meanies lead NinchFest 2022 line-up

The line-up for NinchFest 2022 has been announced, with Bad//Dreems, Cable Ties and The Meanies all set to commemorate the beachside festival’s return.

Although NinchFest skipped its 2021 instalment due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, organisers will make up for the lost time by making next year’s edition the first to run over two days. It’s set go down across the weekend of Friday March 4 and Saturday 5, returning to its home of Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula (aka ‘The Ninch’).

Cable Ties will lead the festivities on the first day, performing as part of a seven-act bill rounded out by up-and-comers like Stiff Richards, Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice and Mutual Colour. Its slightly curtailed bill comes down to the show starting late afternoon, with gates opening at 4pm.

Saturday’s programme will start much earlier, opening at 10:30am. Bad//Dreems and The Meanies will both play that night, closing out a stage that’ll also see performances from acts like Caitlin Harnett And The Pony Boys, The Living Eyes, The Seven Ups, C.O.F.F.I.N and The Shaky Knees Band.

Tickets for both days of the 2022 NinchFest – slated to take place at the St. Andrews Beach Recreation Club – are on sale now from the festival’s website. Kids aged 13 and under will be able to attend free of charge.

The full line-up for NinchFest 2022 is:

FRIDAY MARCH 4

Cable Ties

Stiff Richards

Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice

Millar Jukes And The Muscle

Mutual Colour

Runnin’ Hot

Rennie And The Shitchair

SATURDAY MARCH 5

Bad//Dreems

The Meanies

The Living Eyes

The Seven Ups

Tek Tek Ensemble

CLAMM

C.O.F.F.I.N

Caitlin Harnett And The Pony Boys

Izy

Don’t Thank Me, Spank Me

Fresh Verse

Watty Thompson

The Shaky Knees Band

Tabloid TV Darlings

Doe St