Bad//Dreems, Horrorshow, Didirri and more announced for The Gum Ball 2022

The first batch of artists set to perform at next year’s Gum Ball have been announced, with names like Bad//Dreems, Horrorshow and Didirri leading the line-up.

The all-ages festival will return for its 16th edition in autumn, taking place on Wonnarua Country (aka the Hunter Valley) across the long weekend of Friday April 22 through Sunday 24.

A total of 24 performers were announced today (December 22), with further drops promised to land in the coming months. In addition to the aforementioned names, acts set to appear include Mia Dyson, Bobby Alu, Fools, Jazz Party, Ruby Gill, Ed Kuepper and Jim White.

Advertisement

The Gum Ball will also host a full roster of other attractions outside its live music programme, including workshops, art installations, markets, and a range of activities tailored towards families.

The ‘Young Gums’ mentorship will also make a return, with the program open for 10 “emerging creatives (aged 14-18) in regional NSW interested in music festival production and performance”.

Tickets for The Gum Ball 2022 are on sale now via Humanitix, with prices ranging from $20 (for a kid’s ticket) to $1,380 (for a group of six adults). Camping is included by default, however “glamping” options are also available. Following its scaled-back 2021 edition, next year’s event is set to go ahead at full capacity.

The first acts announced for The Gum Ball 2022 are:

Bad//Dreems

Skunkhour

Mia Dyson

Horrorshow

Didirri

Ed Kuepper & Jim White

Claire Anne Taylor

Wolf & Cub

Isobel Knight & Her Band

Hot Potato Band

Swedish Magazines

Baby Velvet

Vaudeville Smash

Bananagun

Jazz Party

Bobby Alu

Pollyman

The Bottlers

Ruby Gill

Fools

Van Walker & The Ferriters

Bones & Jones

Horse Drawn Cadillac

Peach Fur