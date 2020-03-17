Bad//Dreems share new coronavirus quarantine-inspired love song

Bad//Dreems frontman Ben Marwe has recently shared a new acoustic tune titled ‘I Wanna Self-Isolate With You’ on social media.
The song, simply consisting of Marwe’s vocals and acoustic guitar, is “an ode to COVID-19”, according to the caption posted by the band on social media.
“Lyrically the best work we’ve done,” they added. “Giss an ‘aye aye aye’ if you agree. Stay safe. Stay healthy.”
Watch him play the cheeky song below:
Throughout the track, Marwe lists his ideas for isolation activities — both G and R-rated plans included. He also pokes fun at the ongoing toilet paper panic-buying crisis, among other hilarious references.
“I wanna self-isolate with you/Book us a room with a view for two,” he croons, before launching into the verses.
“Rewatch The Office, rug up in bed, hide away from the world as it comes to an end/We could play Guess Who, or Trivial Pursuit, I could do our tax, watch you relax/Rearrange the cupboard, read some L. Ron Hubbard, have a crafternoon, do a puzzle or two.”
The track is broken up by a simple, catchy refrain — “I wanna self-isolate with you”.
Shortly after sharing ‘I Wanna Self-Isolate With You’, Bad//Dreems announced the remainder of their ongoing UK and EU tour would be postponed. This means they will not play their shows in Glasgow, Birmingham, Bristol, Rotterdam, Cologne and Paris. See the announcement below.
PSA: We’re living in very strange times and it’s with a heavy heart that we’re announcing that the remainder of our UK and EU shows in Glasgow, Birmingham, Bristol, Rotterdam, Cologne and Paris have been postponed. When the current situation blows over, we will announce some new shows at another time, with the hope that any ticket holders will have their purchases honoured at a later date. Apologies for the inconvenience – everyone’s health and families are our top priority right now. Cheers for your understanding. We’ll be back soon enough eager to rip right in – Thank You to those who made it out and braved the circumstances, thanks again to @luxuryapartmentsband + @sickjoyband for joining us. In the meantime we’ll be putting the downtime to good use……BD4 has begun!!!! xo