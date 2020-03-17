Bad//Dreems share new coronavirus quarantine-inspired love song

Bad//Dreems frontman Ben Marwe has recently shared a new acoustic tune titled ‘I Wanna Self-Isolate With You’ on social media.

The song, simply consisting of Marwe’s vocals and acoustic guitar, is “an ode to COVID-19”, according to the caption posted by the band on social media.

“Lyrically the best work we’ve done,” they added. “Giss an ‘aye aye aye’ if you agree. Stay safe. Stay healthy.”

Watch him play the cheeky song below:

Throughout the track, Marwe lists his ideas for isolation activities — both G and R-rated plans included. He also pokes fun at the ongoing toilet paper panic-buying crisis, among other hilarious references.

“I wanna self-isolate with you/Book us a room with a view for two,” he croons, before launching into the verses.

“Rewatch The Office, rug up in bed, hide away from the world as it comes to an end/We could play Guess Who, or Trivial Pursuit, I could do our tax, watch you relax/Rearrange the cupboard, read some L. Ron Hubbard, have a crafternoon, do a puzzle or two.”

The track is broken up by a simple, catchy refrain — “I wanna self-isolate with you”.

Shortly after sharing ‘I Wanna Self-Isolate With You’, Bad//Dreems announced the remainder of their ongoing UK and EU tour would be postponed. This means they will not play their shows in Glasgow, Birmingham, Bristol, Rotterdam, Cologne and Paris. See the announcement below.