Bad//Dreams have released their first new music of 2020, the single ‘Desert Television’.

The song is inspired by a David Foster Wallace speech about the “crushing mundanity of everyday life”, and arrives accordingly with a retro television supercut music video, edited by Tom Stevens. Watch it below:

‘Desert Television’ was recorded while the band were in the UK in March of this year for the beginning of what was intended to be their first first UK/EU headline tour. Due to the worsening coronavirus pandemic, the tour was cut short. But the band still had studio time booked with Rory Attwell in Hackney, and so they went to record some demos.

The idea for ‘Desert Television’ came from guitarist Alex Cameron, while lead singer Ben Marwe added some of the ominous lyrics at a rehearsal room in Brighton.

“[Attwell] used to play in a band I loved in the mid-2000s called Test Icicles. We really had a great time in his little studio in Hackney,” Cameron said.

“It was a tiny lockup down a back alley, sandwiched between a clothing sweatshop and a prayer room. We had to help the sweat shop guys carry their wares out each night before they could move the van that was blocking us in.

“We had great simpatico with Rory and he just recorded us playing this live. He played some synth while we had tea and a hob nob or two. It came up so well we decided to release it.”

Bad//Dreems released their third album, ‘Doomsday Ballet’, last year. In March, Marwe shared a light-hearted acoustic song inspired by the coronavirus pandemic, titled ‘I Wanna Self-Isolate With You’.