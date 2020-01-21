POND, Cosmo’s Midnight to headline expanded Bad Friday Festival

Bad Friday Festival has announced the lineup of their expanded 2020 event, with Perth rockers POND and electronic duo Cosmo’s Midnight as headliners.

The two-day festival – dubbed the Bad Friday Weekender – will now be held on its usual Good Friday as well as Easter Saturday (April 10 and 11) at the Railway Parade in Marrickville.

On Friday, POND will be joined by Aussie indie rock duo Holy Holy and American band Twin Peaks. Others on the bill include country band Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys, Sydney trio Shady Nasty and Hayley Mary of The Jezabels.

The Saturday stage will feature headliners Cosmo’s Midnight alongside funk band Winston Surfshirt, Melbourne band Mildlife and jazz collective 30/70. Up-and-coming R&B singer Stevan and indie group Cool Sounds round out the lineup.

Tickets for the Bad Friday Weekender Festival go on sale next Friday (January 31) at 10am AEDT. For more details and ticketing information, visit their site.

In other festival news, Irish band Fontaines D.C. recently pulled out of St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival 2020, citing “recording commitments”. They will be replaced with Western Australian band Psychedelic Porn Crumpets. Check out the latest news about Laneway Festival 2020 here.

Meanwhile, Patti Smith and her band have added two more shows to their upcoming Australia tour. The legendary singer-songwriter is also set to play this year’s Byron Bay Bluesfest, which also added Alanis Morissette and Tori Kelly to its lineup today.