Bad Friday Festival expands its 2020 lineup with over a dozen new acts

Over a dozen new acts have joined the festivities for Bad Friday over the Easter long weekend in Sydney.
Perth’s Spacey Jane were the first to be announced, jumping the gun yesterday with their tour announcement confirming they would be on the bill.
Today (February 13), it was announced that they would be joined by Adelaide pub-rockers Bad//Dreems, Melbourne’s Private Function, Wollongong garage-rock sextet The Pinheads and Japanese band 50/50s, amongst others.
Watch Bad//Dreems’ video for ‘Sonny’ below:
The festival also announced that a second stage, The Oxford Art Factory Stage, will be added across the two-day proceedings in Marrickville’s Railway Parade.
The announcements follow on from the initial news that the festival would be headlined by psych-rock quintet Pond on the Friday and production duo Cosmo’s Midnight on the Saturday.
The first round of acts also included Twin Peaks, Winston Surfshirt, Holy Holy and Mildlife.
Tickets for the festival are on-sale now, with limited weekend passes for both days still available.
Bad Friday’s 2020 line-up is:
Friday April 11:
Pond
Holy Holy
Twin Peaks
Hayley Mary
Shady Nasty
Caitlin Harnett and the Pony Boys
Bad//Dreems
Spacey Jane
Private Function
The Pinheads
Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers
50/50s
Joseph Liddy and the Skeleton Horse
The Melodrones
Saturday April 11:
Cosmo’s Midnight
Winston Surfshirt
Mildlife
30/70
Stevan
Cool Sounds
Late Nite Tuff Guy
Groove City
Clypso
Slim Set
The Goods
A. Girl
Lola Scott
Planet Vegeta