Bad Friday Festival expands its 2020 lineup with over a dozen new acts

Over a dozen new acts have joined the festivities for Bad Friday over the Easter long weekend in Sydney.

Perth’s Spacey Jane were the first to be announced, jumping the gun yesterday with their tour announcement confirming they would be on the bill.

Today (February 13), it was announced that they would be joined by Adelaide pub-rockers Bad//Dreems, Melbourne’s Private Function, Wollongong garage-rock sextet The Pinheads and Japanese band 50/50s, amongst others.

Watch Bad//Dreems’ video for ‘Sonny’ below:

The festival also announced that a second stage, The Oxford Art Factory Stage, will be added across the two-day proceedings in Marrickville’s Railway Parade.

The announcements follow on from the initial news that the festival would be headlined by psych-rock quintet Pond on the Friday and production duo Cosmo’s Midnight on the Saturday.

The first round of acts also included Twin Peaks, Winston Surfshirt, Holy Holy and Mildlife.

Tickets for the festival are on-sale now, with limited weekend passes for both days still available.

Bad Friday’s 2020 line-up is:

Friday April 11:

Pond

Holy Holy

Twin Peaks

Hayley Mary

Shady Nasty

Caitlin Harnett and the Pony Boys

Bad//Dreems

Spacey Jane

Private Function

The Pinheads

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers

50/50s

Joseph Liddy and the Skeleton Horse

The Melodrones



Saturday April 11:



Cosmo’s Midnight

Winston Surfshirt

Mildlife

30/70

Stevan

Cool Sounds

Late Nite Tuff Guy

Groove City

Clypso

Slim Set

The Goods

A. Girl

Lola Scott

Planet Vegeta