Bad Juju celebrate the spooky season with grungy new single ‘American Halloween’

Melbourne alt-rockers Bad Juju have shared a ripping new single titled ‘American Halloween’, marking their second standalone single of 2021 thus far.

Described in a press release as “a tongue-in-cheek ode to the dark side of life”, ‘American Halloween’ sees the band lean heavily on their ‘90s grunge influences, contrasting pensive and pared-back verses with an explosive, riff-heavy chorus. The ebb and flow of its soundscape is also fitting for the song’s themes, upbeat and empowering but sung with an angsty and emotive edge.

Take a look at the film clip for ‘American Halloween’, directed by frontman Russell Holland, below:

In a press release, Holland explained that ‘American Halloween’ was inspired by the band’s love for cheesy slasher films. They used the concept of Halloween as a framing device for a message of self-empowerment, encouraging fans to “[embrace] your weird side and [learn] to proudly let your freak flag fly”.

“Halloween has always been a time to express that side of ourselves,” Holland said. “This song is about being comfortable with who you are, and caring less about what people think and letting the freak out, and what better place to do it than an American-style Halloween.”

‘American Halloween’ follows on from ‘In The Clouds’, released back in April. Both songs follow their latest EP, ‘You’re Not Alone’, which landed last September and featured singles ‘Dawn’, ‘Let’s Talk’ and ‘Disappoint’.

Announced today (October 29) was a launch show for both ‘American Halloween’ and ‘In The Clouds’, set to go down on Saturday December 18 at Melbourne’s Stay Gold. Local emo outfit Bukowski will serve as the gig’s lead support, with hardcore outfit Plovers and newcomers Rex Dante also set to appear.

Tickets for the one-off show are available from OzTix.