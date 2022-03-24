Bad Juju keep the summer vibes lingering with grungy new single ‘What’s Mine Is Yours’

Melbourne alt-rockers Bad Juju have shared a lively new single titled ‘What’s Mine Is Yours’, tapping into an infectious wealth of positive vibes for their first release of the year.

Musically it’s on the grungier side, evoking Hungry Ghost-era Violent Soho with its scratchy, over-driven guitars, soaring rhythms and buzzy vocal melodies primed for singalongs. In the duly energised – not to mention timely – chorus, frontman Russell Holland sings: “We don’t want to stay at home / We don’t want to be alone / Pay no mind to what they say / Just float away / Come with me / Forget about the day.”

The track arrives today (March 24) alongside a video helmed by Martin Wood of Interior Digital. It fits the summery theme of ‘What’s Mine Is Yours’, breaking shots of the band performing in a sun-kissed paddock up with snippets of their adventures skateboarding, playing mini-golf and living it up on theme park rides. Take a look at the clip below:

Advertisement

Described as “an anthem about letting go, and a call to find the courage to not let your worries get in the way”, Holland explained in a press release that ‘What’s Mine Is Yours’ – the follow-up to last year’s ‘American Halloween’ single – was written as an ode to “finding comfort in generosity” and “sharing what little you have[,] knowing you can count on good friends to do the same”.

Fans will be able to hear ‘What’s Mine Is Yours’ live when Bad Juju head on tour next month; earlier this week, they announced a three-date run of shows with Agnes Manners, cheekily dubbed the ‘Bad Manners’ tour. It’ll kick off in Sydney on Friday April 22, before taking to clubs in Melbourne and Adelaide across the rest of that weekend. You can cop tickets for the Sydney show here, Melbourne here and Adelaide here.

Bad Juju and Agnes Manners’ ‘Bad Manners’ tour dates are:

APRIL

Friday 22 – Sydney, The Burdekin Hotel

Saturday 23 – Melbourne, Stay Gold

Sunday 24 – Adelaide, Crown & Anchor