Bad Pony release new single ‘Forever My Love’

The band's debut album is expected sometime this year

Josh Martin
Bad Pony
Bad Pony. Photo supplied.

Australian rockers Bad Pony have released a new single today (March 27) titled ‘Forever My Love’. Listen to it below:

Per a press statement, ‘Forever My Love’ is taken from Bad Pony’s still-untitled debut album, expected sometime this year. The song marks the first time the band has worked with an outside producer, enlisting the help of Steven Schram from Byron Bay’s Rockinghorse Studios.

In a press statement, songwriter Jarred Young said ‘Forever My Love’ is about a ring he inherited from his parents.

“My mum bought it for my dad before they got married and it has the phrase ‘Forever, My Love’ inscribed on the inside,” he said. “I wear it every day and think the message is really beautiful. We live in different countries so it’s a nice reminder of the love they have for each other, and also the love we have as a family.”

When the song premiered on Music Feeds on March 18, Young said ‘Forever My Love’ is also one of the only songs on the record he co-wrote.

“[As] a result [it] has a pretty electronic vibe… It was an incredible experience working out of Rockinghorse Studios in Byron Bay for three days and I think [producer Steven Schram] really brought raucousness, interest, energy, grit and a songwriting sheen to the process,” Young said.

