Bad Rabbits share powerful new video for previously released ‘WWYD’

Bad Rabbits have shared a powerful new video for their 2016 track ‘WWYD’ – you can watch it below.

Originally featured on the band’s second album, ‘American Nightmare’, the song talks about police brutality and the injustices suffered by the black community, asking questions like “What would you do when triggers are pulled before questions are asked?”

It comes following the death of George Floyd, an African-American man, who was killed when a white police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes as he lay on the ground during an arrest. Mass protests calling out racism have since taken place across the US and all over the world.

In a press release, the question is asked as to whether or not Bad Rabbits released their sophomore release prematurely. “Nah. ‘American Nightmare’ was the siren warning of the oncoming storm,” the band replied.

“Fast forward to 2020 and what has changed over the course of four years? Shit, what has changed over the course of 400-plus years? It took a pandemic, killer police and a filler president just to get the masses listening. Now that we have your ears, please allow us to reintroduce ourselves.”

Watch the Torey Champagne-directed video for ‘WWYD’ below:

Elsewhere on the song, frontman Fredua Boakye sings: “Tell em dine on their own bullets tonight/ Tell em dine on their own bullets tonight/ Tell em dine on their conflict/ Tell em dine on their bullshit/ They gon dine on their bullets tonight/ Yo this for the fallen/ Sing for them/ No justice no peace/ Yo sing it for the fallen/ Yea this is for the fallen/ I’ma sing for them.”

Earlier this week, Bootsy Collins said he doesn’t think black people have “been allowed to advance that much” over the years.

Speaking in a new interview, Collins, who rose to prominence with James Brown in the 1970s before later joining Parliament-Funkadelic, discussed how far the black community have come in light of recent events following the death of George Floyd last month.

Meanwhile, Team Roc, the social justice arm of Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation, demanded the immediate dismissal of charges brought against a protester in Charleston.