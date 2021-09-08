BADBADNOTGOOD share new single ‘Beside April’, announce tour dates

BADBADNOTGOOD have shared a new single, ‘Beside April’, in the lead-up to their new album’s arrival later this year.
The new track was co-written with esteemed Brazilian composer Arthur Verocai, and features drummer Karriem Riggins. A bizarre accompanying music video, directed by Camille Summers-Valli, was inspired by Horse in Motion 1878, the first ever film footage.
Watch the clip for ‘Beside April’ below:
‘Beside April’ is lifted from the band’s forthcoming album ‘Talk Memory’, due out October 8 through XL/Innovative Leisure. The new track follows on from their lead single, ‘Signal From The Noise’, released back in July.
As well as Verocai and Riggins, the nine-track album includes contributions from Terrace Martin, Laraaji, and harpist Brandee Younger, who has worked with Moses Sumney and Thundercat.
“It took a year or two of just living life to get to the place where the creative process was exciting again and once we actually went in to the studio it was the most concise recording and writing process we’ve ever had,” the band said of the album.
“We hope that the improvised studio performances bring the listener closer to our live experience.”
In addition to the new single, the trio have announced a list of North American, European and UK tour dates, kicking off this December and spread over the course of 2022. Tickets go on sale September 17 from 10am local time.
BADBADNOTGOOD’s tour dates are:
DECEMBER
Wednesday 8 – Calgary, The Palace Theatre
Thursday 9 – Edmonton, Midway
Friday 10 – Winnipeg, Park Theatre
Sunday 12 – Victoria, Capitol Ballroom
Monday 13 – Vancouver, Commodore Ballroom
Friday 17 – Montreal, MTELUS
Saturday 18 – Ottawa, Bronson Centre
Sunday 19 – Quebec City, Imperial Bell
Wednesday 22 – Toronto, History
MARCH 2022
Monday 7 – Minneapolis, Varsity Theater
Tuesday 8 – Madison, Majestic Theatre
Thursday 10 – Chicago, Metro
Friday 11 – Detroit, Majestic Theatre
Saturday 12 – Cleveland, Beachland Ballroom
Monday 14 – Boston, Royale
Wednesday 16 – Brooklyn, Brooklyn Steel
Friday 18 – Philadelphia, Union Transfer
Saturday 19 – Washington, 9:30 Club
Tuesday 22 – Atlanta, Variety Playhouse
Thursday 24 – Austin, Emo’s
Friday 25 – Dallas, Granada Theater
Saturday 26 – Houston, White Oak Music Hall
NOVEMBER 2022
Friday 18 – Dublin, Olympia
Saturday 19 – Stockholm, Nalen
Monday 21 – Oslo, Vulkan
Tuesday 22 – Copenhagen, VEGA
Thursday 24 – Hamburg, Markthalle
Friday 25 – Berlin, Huxleys
Monday 28 – Vienna, Ottakringer Brauerei
Tuesday 29 – Munich, Muffathalle
Wednesday 30 – Zurich, X-Tra
DECEMBER 2022
Friday 2 – Utrecht, Ronda
Saturday 3 – Brussels, Ancienne Belgique
Sunday 4 – Cologne, CarlswerkVictoria
Tuesday 6 – London, Brixton Academy
Wednesday 7 – Paris, Le Trianon
Friday 9 – Birmingham, O2 Institute
Saturday 10 – Manchester, Albert Hall
Sunday 11 – Bristol, Academy 1
Tuesday 13 – Glasgow, QMU