Bae Suzy makes long-awaited comeback with new single ‘Satellite’

Bae Suzy has officially dropped her new single ‘Satellite’, alongside its music video.

The visual focuses on a woman, played by PROWDMON dance crew leader Monika from Mnet’s hit dance reality series Street Woman Fighter, as she run through the hallways of a decrepit, abandoned building. Bae does not appear in the video.

‘Satellite’ was released today (February 17) at 6pm KST, alongside the video treatment. The song is notably Bae’s first music project in roughly four years, since her 2018 solo mini-album ‘Faces Of Love’, which arrived after her former girl group Miss A disbanded in December 2017.

‘Satellite’ is said to be co-written by the singer-actress herself, per Korea JoongAng Daily. “It took a long time to complete the song and it will highlight Suzy’s ability as a vocalist,” her agency previously said. “We believe that the fans’ interest over her new music will have heightened because Suzy has been focusing on her acting career for a while now.

During her absence from music, Bae has focused on her acting career, having starred in a number of acclaimed K-drama series, such as Start-Up, Vagabond and While You Were Sleeping, among others.

Suzy first made her debut in as one-fourth of the now-disbanded JYP Entertainment girl group Miss A in 2010, alongside Fei, Jia and Min. The quartet debuted with the single ‘Bad Girl Good Girl’, before going on to drop two more studio albums, three mini-albums and a handful of singles throughout their seven-year career.