Hear Baekho’s new single ‘What Are We’ featuring fromis_9’s Park Ji-won

K-pop singer Baekho has released a new single ‘What Are We’ featuring labelmate Park Ji-won of fromis_9.

On December 7, the former NU’EST member dropped the mid-tempo pop R&B track on streaming services, at the same time releasing a visualiser video on YouTube. ‘What Are We’ features vocals by fromis_9 singer and Pledis Entertainment labelmate Park Ji-won.

“We got trouble but I love this game / A game of chess with a fixed ending / More secrets, the riskier the night / Say baby what are we? Baby what are we?” they sing in the chorus.

‘What are we’ is the second release from Baekho’s ‘the [bæd] time’ digital single project, which he kicked off back in August with a remake of Park Jin-young’s 1995 hit ‘Elevator’.

In an interview with Star News, the singer explained that the project aims to reflect both “bad” and “bed” time with Baekho. The former represents the singer’s more mature, sensual charms, while the latter showcases his inner emotions.

“It’s difficult to express my exact colours in detail, but I am happy when I make music. I’m someone who wants to make music for a long time, and showcase a variety of sides. I want to show that this is who Baekho is today,” he said at the time.

Prior to starting this project, Baekho’s last music release was his debut EP ‘Absolute Zero’, which he dropped last October alongside the title track ‘No Rules’.

Meanwhile, fromis_9’s last release was their first studio album ‘Unlock My World’, which arrived this June led by the single ‘#menow’. The record’s opening track ‘Attitude’ was named one of NME‘s 15 best K-pop songs of 2023 so far later that month.